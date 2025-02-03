CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Kano state - A violent clash between residents with security operatives has led to the death of four people in Rimin Auzinawa, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano state.

The clash was a result of the demolition of properties in the area.

Security personnel shot the victims after residents retaliated against the destruction of their buildings. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by Daily Trust, the security personnel reportedly shot the victims dead after residents retaliated against the destruction of their buildings.

The Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) had marked buildings estimated at 40 and under construction.

It was gathered that the land in question reportedly belongs to Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

A resident affected by the demolition said that:

“We resolved all issues with KNUPDA. They assured us our properties were not within BUK land. But on Sunday night, officials of KNUPDA, and security operatives arrived and demolished the buildings.

“When people resisted, security forces opened fire, killing four individuals who have now been buried. It’s a tragic situation,”

