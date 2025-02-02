NIMET has released a weather forecast for February 1 to February 3, 2025, predicting slight dust haze in the Northern region and moderate dust haze in the North Central regions

The Southern region is expected to have a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds, with potential thunderstorms in Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom on February 3

These varying weather conditions highlight the diverse climate across Nigeria during this period

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has released a new weather forecast for the period from February 1 to February 3, 2025, predicting varying weather conditions across the country.

On Saturday, 1st February 2025, the Northern region of the country was expected to experience slight dust haze throughout the forecast period.

NIMET Releases New Prediction on States Likely to be Affected by Thunderstorms, Haziness in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

The North Central regions were anticipated to be in moderate dust haze throughout the same period. In the Southern region, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds was forecasted.

North and south-central regions, moderate dust haze

For Sunday, 2nd February 2025, NIMET anticipated that both the Northern and North Central regions would continue to experience moderate dust haze throughout the forecast period.

The Southern region was expected to maintain a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds.

Prospects of thunderstorms in the South

By Monday, 3rd February 2025, the Northern and North Central regions were still expected to experience moderate dust haze throughout the forecast period.

However, the Southern region was forecasted to have a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds and prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

About NIMET

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is a federal government agency established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2003.

NiMet is responsible for providing weather and climate services to support national socio-economic development and ensure the safety of lives and property.

The agency offers forecasts, climate predictions, and meteorological data to various sectors, including agriculture, aviation, construction, and health.

NIMET predicts 3-day localised thunderstorms

Legit.ng reported that the weather forecast from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicated slight dust haze over the northern and north-central regions, with hazy atmospheres and potential thunderstorms in the southern regions throughout the latter part of the week.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, slight dust haze was expected over the northern and north-central regions throughout the forecast period.

In the southern region, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds was anticipated, along with chances of early morning mist or fog over parts of the coastal cities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng