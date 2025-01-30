Slight dust haze was expected over the Northern and North Central regions of Nigeria on January 29th, 30th, and 31st, 2025

The Southern region anticipated hazy atmospheres with patches of clouds and localized thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Delta states

A public health advisory was issued, urging caution due to dust particles in suspension, particularly for individuals with respiratory issues

The weather forecast for Nigeria indicated slight dust haze over the Northern and North Central regions, with hazy atmospheres and potential thunderstorms in the Southern regions throughout the latter part of the week.

According to NIMET, this forecast begins on January 29th to January 31st, 2025.

NIMET Predicts 3-Day Localized Thunderstorms and Mist, Mentions States to Be Affected, Gives Dates

Source: Getty Images

Wednesday, January 29th, 2025:

Dust haze and localized thunderstorms

On Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, slight dust haze was expected over the Northern and North Central regions throughout the forecast period.

In the Southern region, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds was anticipated, along with chances of early morning mist or fog over parts of the coastal cities.

Later in the day, localized thunderstorms were predicted over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Delta states.

Thursday, January 30th, 2025:

Dust haze and morning fog

For Thursday, January 30th, 2025, slight dust haze was anticipated over the Northern and North Central regions throughout the forecast period.

The Southern region was expected to experience a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds and chances of early morning fog or mist over the coastal cities.

The hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds was forecasted to continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday, January 31st, 2025

Moderate dust haze and hazy conditions

On Friday, January 31st, 2025, slight dust haze was expected over the Northern and North Central regions, except in Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto states, where moderate dust haze was anticipated throughout the forecast period.

In the Southern region, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds was anticipated for the entire day.

Advisory for public health

Dust particles remained in suspension, prompting an advisory for the public to take necessary precautions.

People with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues were advised to be cautious of the prevailing weather conditions.

NIMET Forecasts 3-Day Weather on January 8

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted hazy weather conditions across the country from January 8 to January 10, 2025.

According to NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility ranging from 2km to 5km is expected during the forecast period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng