Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has urged President Tinubu to prioritize Nigeria’s economic welfare over policies influenced by the World Bank and IMF

The PDP North East Zonal Caucus Meeting in Bauchi brought together key party leaders to resolve internal disputes and strategize for the 2027 elections

The meeting, which later moved into a closed-door session, focused on party unity, reconciliation, and strengthening the PDP’s position ahead of future elections

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his economic policies, noting that Nigeria’s economy should serve its citizens rather than align primarily with international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Governor Fintiri made this call during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) North East Zonal Caucus Meeting held at the Bauchi State Government House.

Tinubu has proposed very controversial economic policies that have been a subject of national debate. Image: FB/Gove Ahmadu Umaru

Source: Getty Images

PDP leaders meet to strategise ahead of 2027

The gathering, attended by key party stakeholders, aimed to address internal leadership challenges, strengthen party unity, and strategize for the upcoming party convention and the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Fintiri expressed concerns over the economic direction of the current administration, stressing that policies must prioritize the welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, the country's economic framework should not be dictated by external influences but should focus on improving the standard of living for its citizens.

Notable PDP stalwarts attend meeting

The PDP North East Caucus Meeting brought together prominent party figures, including the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, and the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Other attendees included Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas and the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, along with various stakeholders committed to resolving internal party disputes.

The meeting, which later moved into a closed-door session, was expected to deliberate on pressing issues within the party, including strategies for fostering unity and enhancing the PDP’s electoral prospects ahead of the next general elections.

Party leaders acknowledged that internal cohesion and strategic planning are crucial for a successful political future.

Tinubu defends controversial proposed tax reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had described his administration’s sweeping reforms as critical to achieving long-term economic prosperity and shared wealth for all Nigerians.

In a statement delivered by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, at the 2024 Nigerian Media Merit Awards in Lagos, the president outlined the strategic objectives underpinning his policies.

Speaking at the event held at the Muson Centre, Tinubu acknowledged that while debates persist over the specifics of some reforms, such as the proposed tax measures, there is broad consensus on the need for systemic change.

“Our policies are deliberate and well thought-out,” Tinubu stated.

Tinubu's tax reform bills divide 36 governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 36 governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) had been reportedly divided over the tax reform bills President Bola Tinubu forwarded to the National Assembly in October 2024.

This is because the governors' meeting on Wednesday, December 11, ended in deadlock, and none of them addressed journalists afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng