The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has raised an alarm, claiming there was a plot to unleash violence on Muslims living in Southwest Nigeria by some faceless groups.

The MURIC then urged the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS), the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to move and secure the lives and properties of all Muslims living in the region.

Shari'ah Court: MURIC raises fresh alarm

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of the group, in a statement on Friday, maintained that there have been some threats in articles and videos on social media. He alleged that the threats were directed at Yoruba Muslims and their leaders over the controversies on the Shari'ah debate.

Akintola alleged that the threats were being issued every day by different Yoruba groups. He cited a statement issued by one Ahmed Saliu Olokoju, the acclaimed Secretary General of Yoruba Islamic Salvation Front (YOISF).

The religious group then urged the security agencies to take the threat more seriously and give them the deserving attention.

MURIS said faceless groups threatening Muslims

MURIC explained that the threats coming from the Southwest region were being propagated by faceless groups and they are against Yoruba Muslims. It added that the Yoruba Muslims have been calm, unperturbed and collected without responding in the same manner.

He then called on the presidency not to look away, because this was coming from President Bola Tinubu's region. He urged the "Aso Rock" to pay attention to the growing religious tension in the southwest.

The statement reads in part:

“The Presidency cannot afford to ignore threats of war coming from the president’s people. This is the time for Aso Rock to pay attention to religious rumblings in the president’s backyard."

MURIC advocated religious tolerance in southwest

MURIC also urged all the religious leaders in the southwest region to take serious measures in dousing the tension on the Shari'ah controversies. He emphasised that religious war in the southwest would spell doom on the people.

The group expressed confidence in the non-partisanship and professionalism of the security agencies in Nigeria. He asserted that those sending threats to Yoruba Muslims must be stopped.

MURIC speaks on Sultan's crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that MURIC has explained why the governor of Sokoto state, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, cannot remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III.

Prof Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of MURIC, explained that the sultanate council transcended Sokoto because he was the leader of the Muslims in Nigeria.

Akintola maintained that it would be embarrassing to Muslims in Nigeria if a governor removed their leader.

