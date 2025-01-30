Governor Dapo Abiodun declared that no Sharia Court is legally recognized in the state, emphasizing that only courts established by the Nigerian Constitution have jurisdiction

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun State Government has issued a strong warning against any attempt to establish a Sharia Court in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun further stated that such courts cannot be legally constituted by individuals or groups without legal backing.

The governor who was reacting to a widely circulated notice announcing the launch of a Sharia Court in the state, made this clarification in an official statement shared via X.

Abiodun: No legal basis for Sharia Court in Ogun

According to the statement personally signed by the governor, Ogun state only recognizes courts established within the legal framework of the Nigerian Constitution.

The government clarified that a Sharia Court does not form part of the recognized judicial institutions operating in the state.

"No Sharia Court is authorized to operate within Ogun State. The courts that are legally empowered to adjudicate disputes arising within Ogun State are those established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or by State Laws, which are: Magistrates' Courts, High Court, Customary Courts, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court," the statement read.

Ogun govt emphasizes legal boundaries to freedom of religion

Governor Abiodun reiterated that while Ogun state upholds and protects the right of individuals to practice their religion, such freedom does not extend to the establishment of unauthorized judicial bodies.

"The Ogun State Government upholds and protects the rights of individuals to practice the religion of their choice, or to subscribe to no religion, and recognizes the freedom of individuals to apply their faith in their personal and private matters. However, this freedom does not extend to the formation of unauthorized assemblies or institutions," he stated.

He warned that no individual or group is legally permitted to constitute a court or present themselves to the public as a judicial entity without legal approval.

Abiodun orders disbandment of sharia court

In response to the digital notice circulating about the supposed establishment of a Sharia Court, the Ogun state Government has ordered all persons involved in the creation or operation of the unauthorized court to immediately cease all related activities.

"The Ogun State Government hereby directs that all persons involved in the creation or operation of this unauthorized court must immediately cease all related activities and disband the illegal entity and all its apparatus," the statement added.

The government further advised residents to disregard any summons, documents, or persons associated with the illegal Sharia Court, urging them to report any such occurrences to the appropriate authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law, the government assured that it would ensure respect for the state’s legal and judicial framework.

"The Ogun State Government will uphold the rule of law, ensure respect for the legal and judicial framework within the State, and prevent a breakdown of law and order," the statement concluded.

