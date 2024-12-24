The alleged plan by the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (Oyo State Chapter) to inaugurate a Sharia court in Oyo town has been rejected

A group, Yoruba Nation Youths said it will resist any attempt to introduce alien laws will be met with fierce opposition

The group warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Federal Government not to create divisions in Yorubaland

Oyo state - A group, Yoruba Nation Youths said it will resist any move to impose or introduce Sharia law or courts in Yorubaland.

The leader (Diaspora) and Homebase Leader, Messrs Ayodele Ologunloluwa and Oyegunle Omotoyole, said the Yoruba culture and traditions are distinct.

The group said it will not allow external influence as Sharia law is incompatible with the values, culture, and way of life of the Yoruba people.

The Yoruba youths gave the warning following reports that the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (Oyo State Chapter) plans to inaugurate a Sharia court in Oyo town on January 11, 2025

The youths vowed to resist any attempt to disrupt the peace of Yorubaland under the guise of religious imposition.”

“We will resist any move to impose Sharia law or courts in Yorubaland. Yoruba culture and traditions are distinct, and any attempt to introduce alien laws will be met with fierce opposition.

“We warn the Federal Government not to create divisions in Yorubaland. Our focus is on Yoruba Nation self-determination, and we will not allow external influence to derail our struggle.

“Instead of a Yoruba man prostrating for a Hausa-Fulani, it is better to take courage and die.”

