Air Peace and Aero Contractors compensated customers in 2024 for flight cancellations, delays, and cabin class downgrades

Aero Contractors compensated 20 passengers for the entire year, while Air Peace compensated 1,901 passengers in November 2024

Air Peace gave passengers on flight 7170 from Lagos to Benin City a 25% discount in order to compensate for operational disruptions

In 2024, passengers received compensation from Air Peace and Aero Contractors for flight cancellations, delays, and downgrades in cabin class, according to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to a report posted on X on Monday and signed by Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs Michael Achimugu on behalf of Director-General Chris Najomo of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Air Peace compensated 1,901 passengers in November 2024, while Aero Contractors paid compensation to 20 passengers for the full year.

The report found that Air Peace offered a 65 percent discount on each downgrade, with business class downgrades accounting for the highest share of compensation.

Passengers were additionally reimbursed by the airline for short-landed baggage, unplanned maintenance, technical difficulties, operational reasons, and aircraft swaps, Vanguard reported.

As part of their pay package, Aero Contractors provided return tickets in business and economy classes.

To make up for operational interruptions, Air Peace offered a 25 percent discount on flight 7170 from Lagos to Benin City, which had its highest passenger traffic of 129 on November 16, 2024, according to the agency. Similar to this, the airline compensated 117 passengers on flight 7425, which was supposed to go from Kano to Abuja, on November 4, 2024.

In another report, passengers in Nigerian airports experienced some of the highest flight delays and cancellations rates in the first half of 2024.

Flight delays and cancellations on some Nigerian routes have become frequent, caused by weather conditions and operational challenges.

Passengers travelling through Nigerian airports during the holiday period experienced delays due to concerns about potential last-minute delays or cancellations.

The report said about 15.89 million passengers moved through Nigeria’s airports in 2023. The delays disrupted schedules and created significant logistical challenges. Some of the delays are caused by technical issues, weather conditions, air traffic congestion, and regulatory or security checks.

NCAA sends important message to pilots

Legit.ng reported that flight crew workers, particularly pilots, have been cautioned by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority not to work for more than one airline at the same time while using the privilege simulators and proficiency checks authorized on their licenses.

According to the authority, such behaviour would be regarded as a major breach of the NCAA regulations and constituted a substantial threat to safety.

The November 6, 2024, circular, titled "Prohibition of Ad-Hoc Flight Operators for Multiple Airlines Background," was sent to all aircraft operators by Chris Najomo, the acting director-general of the NCAA.

