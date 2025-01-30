Daredevil armed robbers operated near Ilishan, Ogun state, on Saturday evening, January 25

Legit.ng gathered that three male commuters were abducted into the forest from two vehicles

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, police operatives stormed the kidnappers' hideout and wounded some while others escaped with gunshot wounds

Sagamu, Ogun state - The Ogun state police command has announced that five suspected kidnappers were killed in a police operation on the popular Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 30, signed by its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the police said that on Saturday evening, January 25, the area commander, Sagamu, received a distress call from commuters travelling along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway about an ongoing armed robbery near Ilishan, Ogun state.

Police said:

"Acting swiftly, the Area Commander mobilised a crack team of officers to the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered that a group of unidentified gunmen had set up a roadblock using an articulated truck, indiscriminately opening fire on unarmed passengers, causing widespread panic.

"In the ensuing chaos, three commuters - Bolaji Bilesanmi 'm', 65yrs Olasunkanmi Idowu 'm' 50yrs, and Mohammed Salisu 'm' (age unknown) were abducted into the forest from two vehicles (1) Honda Pilot (Registration No. Lagos EKY113GZ) and (2) Honda Accord Car (Registration No. Lagos KJA13QFA)."

Ogun criminal incident: Police's intervention

Furthermore, the Ogun police said Lanre Ogunlowo, the state commissioner of police, directed a covert operation. The operation was said to have been led by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit. Thus, on Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2025, operatives reportedly located the kidnappers’ hideout, and upon sighting the police squad, the gang engaged the officers in a fierce gun battle.

The police added:

"In the exchange, five (5) kidnappers were fully invited while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"Recovered items were one Ak 47 riffle, 10 rounds of 5.6mm calibre ammunition, N5.2 million (suspected to be proceeds of crime, and 3 mobile phones.

The police said three kidnapped victims regained their freedom unhurt, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest injured members of the crime syndicate.

Legit.ng reports that in parts of Nigeria, the targeting of vulnerable populations has been widespread, including kidnappings for ransom.

Security agencies said they are doing their best to stem the scourge.

