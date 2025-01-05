Police operatives in Imo State successfully rescued four kidnapped hostages in Umuokanne, Ohaji LGA, after a gun duel that neutralized two kidnappers

Seventeen suspects were arrested in Ebonyi State for the brutal killing of Uromchi Okorocha

The Inspector-General of Police condemned jungle justice, reaffirming the force's dedication to combating violent crimes

In a daring operation, police operatives attached to the Imo State Command successfully rescued four kidnapped hostages in Umuokanne, Ohaji Local Government Area on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Acting on a distress call, the operatives stormed the kidnappers' hideout, engaging in a fierce gun duel.

Police take action against suspects linked to crime in Ebonyi state Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer in a statement shared via X, said:

“Two of the kidnappers were neutralized during the operation, and the victims were safely rescued without harm."

The operation also resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and 21 rounds of live ammunition.

Adejobi reaffirmed the commitment of the police to tackling heinous crimes, saying:

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue its relentless efforts to rid society of criminal elements and ensure the safety of all residents.”

Arrests in Ebonyi state for jungle justice

In a separate incident on January 3, 2025, police operatives in Ebonyi State arrested 17 individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Uromchi Okorocha in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo Local Government Area.

The suspects allegedly accused Okorocha of witchcraft and mobilized to apprehend, Vanguard reported.

Instead of reporting him to legal authorities, they took the law into their hands, killing and burning him before the police could intervene.

“The act of jungle justice is condemnable and has no place in a civilized society,” stated Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

He urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their hands, emphasizing the importance of due process and legal recourse.

The Inspector-General reiterated the force's dedication to justice and public safety.

“We will leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to book,” Egbetokun assured.

He called on citizens to collaborate with the police by reporting criminal activities promptly.

Police rescue 2-month-old stolen baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos state police command arrested five child traffickers for selling 2-month old baby.

The missing baby was rescued during a baby naming ceremony at the residence of the new parents in Lagos.

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court after the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng