The convoy of the deputy governor of Ogun state, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, was reportedly attacked by protesting student

The violence reportedly erupted as MAPOLY students blocked the deputy governor's route, who was on her way to represent the state governor at a major event

In a statement released to the press, efforts by security personnel proved abortive but she reportedly escaped an attack

Ogun state, Abeokuta - On Wednesday, January 15, the Ogun state deputy governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, escaped an attack by representatives of student bodies during a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

MAPOLY students reportedly attack Ogun deputy gov's convoy

This was made known in a statement from her office, made available to the press on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the deputy governor was on her way to 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, to represent Governor Dapo Abiodun, at the reception marking the year 2025, Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, when her convoy was attacked by the protesting students.

Vanguard reported that the protesting students, who are from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), were armed with sticks and other dangerous projectiles.

The statement read:

“All efforts to allow the convoy to pass proved abortive and immediately the students realized it was the Deputy Governor, they became more restive and rushed to attack her convoy to demobilize it. All efforts by her security operatives as well as other police officers on the ground to persuade the students to stay calm and allow the convoy to pass proved abortive.”

“This informed her convoy’s decision to make a detour to her lodge for the protesting students to pass peacefully before she left for the function she was slated to attend.

“There was obstruction of vehicular movement, while some of her security vehicles were damaged and her security operatives were also hurt in the process of maintaining law and order.”

