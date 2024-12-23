Tragedy as Angry Wife Sets Husband Who is Police Officer Ablaze in Ogun State
- A wife, Sarah Ayinde, is on the run after setting her husband, a special constable with the Ogun State Police Command, Abidemi Ayinde, ablaze following a minor dispute in Iperu
- The incident, which occurred on December 12, has left Abidemi hospitalized, while efforts to apprehend Sarah are underway
- The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the incident and launched an investigation
A distressing incident occurred in the Iperu area of Ogun State, where Sarah Ayinde reportedly set her husband, Abidemi Ayinde, a special constable with the Ogun State Police Command, ablaze.
This shocking event unfolded on December 12 following a minor dispute between the couple, sources disclosed to PUNCH Metro.
An anonymous source revealed that the altercation escalated, leading to Sarah's retaliatory act of setting her husband on fire.
"There is an incident in Iperu. A police constabulary was set on fire by his wife. They argued, and the wife set him on fire. He is currently hospitalised," the source stated.
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said that Abidemi Ayinde is currently receiving medical care.
"On December 12, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an attempted murder incident occurred in Iperu. Reports indicate that at No. 20 Igboore Street, Abidemi Ayinde, a male special constable with the police division, was set on fire by his wife, Sarah Ayinde, following a minor dispute," Odutola explained.
The victim was swiftly taken to Bolawatife Hospital for medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition.
Meanwhile, Sarah Ayinde remains at large, with efforts underway to apprehend her.
"The suspect, Sarah Ayinde, remains at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend her. The division’s crime branch is conducting further investigations into the matter," Odutola added.
Son Allegedly Sets Mother Ablaze ln Delta
Previously, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Umukoro, for setting his mother, the proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools ablaze in the Sapele local government area of Delta state.
Emmanuel was arrested along the Sapele-Warri Road while attempting to escape to an unknown destination.
