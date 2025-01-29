Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang has approved the sacking of five commissioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle

Governor Mutfwang subsequently announced the appointment of five others as their replacement with immediate effect

According to the report, the governor wished the former commissioners good fortunes in their future endeavours

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has announced the sacking of members of his executive council and immediately nominated their replacements.

The governor announced the little cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, January 29, and no less than five commissioners were relieved of their duties.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has sacked five commissioners Photo Credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Below are the names and positions of the affected commissioners:

S/N Names Positions 1 Sule Musa Commissioner for Commerce and Industry 2 Obed Goselle Commissioner for Science and Technology 3 Noel Nkup Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development 4 Chrysantus Dawam Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning 5 Jamila Tukur Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality

Governor Mutfwang makes five appointments

According to Vanguard, the governor also approved the appointment of five other persons to serve as commissioners under his government. The names and local government areas of the council are:

S/N Names LGAs 1 Sunday Alex Bassa 2 Joyce Ramnap Langtang South 3 Sylvanus Dongtoe Shendam 4 Nicholas Baamlong Qua’an Pam 5 Cornelius Doeyok Qua’an Pam

Governor Mutfwang expressed his appreciation to the commissioners who were sacked and wished them good fortunes in their future endeavours.

Governor Mutfwang mourned former senator

The development came weeks after the governor mourned the demise of Senator Jeremiah Useni, a former Federal Capital Territory minister, who reportedly died at 82. Governor Mutfwang confirmed Useni's death in a statement on Thursday night, January 23.

Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang's director of press and public affairs, expressed the Plateau state governor's regret over the former minister's demise on Thursday.

the statement further highlighted the extraordinary leadership and steadfast commitment to service that the deceased left behind in Nigeria's security landscape and political milieu. The governor noted that Useni made tireless efforts to promote peace and security, particularly in northern Nigeria and Plateau State.

According to the governor, the late general had an illustrious career, serving Nigeria with distinctions in various capacities, including as minister of the FCT, minister of transportation, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

Governor Mutwang visited Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Mutfwang of Plateau has said there has been a significant improvement in the security situation in the state in 2024. Mutfwang, who visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos, said the progress was due to the progress that the security forces are making. He also cited technology investment and community mobilization.

Mutfwang noted that the situation compared to 2023 was different and that the people were able to celebrate Christmas with relative peace. He then thanked Tinubu for his concern and support. He said that not all the challenges have been solved but noted that the security situation has improved.

Governor Mutfwang assured that his government would not relent from his hard work to ensure criminal activities did not thrive within the state's orders. The governor expressed his commitment to reassuring the people of Plateau State and instilling confidence in Nigerians, particularly those considering investing in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng