Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has mourned the demise of the former minister of the FCT, Senator Jeremiah Useni, who died at 82

Governor Mutfwang confirmed Useni's death in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Gyang Bere, on Thursday, January 23

Mutfwang extolled the virtues and contributions of Useni to Nigeria's military and politics and described his death as an irreplaceable loss

Senator Jeremiah Useni, a former Federal Capital Territory minister, reportedly died at 82. Governor Mutfwang Caleb of Plateau State confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday night, January 23.

Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang's director of press and public affairs, expressed the Plateau state governor's regret over the former minister's demise on Thursday.

Jeremiah Timbut Useni, a former minister and senator, died at 84 Photo Credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

Bere's statement reads in part:

“The distinguished elder statesman passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 82, following a protracted illness. The passing of General Useni is a tremendous loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Plateau State, and the entire nation.”

Governor Mutfwang speaks on Useni's leadership

Vanguard reported that the statement further highlighted the extraordinary leadership and steadfast commitment to service that the deceased left behind in Nigeria's security landscape and political milieu. The governor noted that Useni made tireless efforts to promote peace and security, particularly in northern Nigeria and Plateau State.

According to the governor, the late general had an illustrious career, serving Nigeria with distinctions in various capacities, including as minister of the FCT, minister of transportation, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

When did Useni join politics?

Following his retirement from politics, the late Useni returned to it and did not stop serving the country. He was the deputy chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and was elected senator of Plateau South under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Governor Mutfwang maintained that the late General Useni lived a life of selfless service and made a profound contribution to the military, politics, and community. He said Useni's impactful life of kindness, compassion, dedication to the well-being of others, and generosity will continue after his death.

The governor then prayed to God to grant the deceased family, Plateau state and Nigeria the energy and fortitude to accept the irreplaceable loss and asked to comfort and provide solace in the days after Useni's death with His device presence.

Source: Legit.ng