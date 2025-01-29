The EFCC launched its case against former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, with its first witness, Fabian Nwaora, testifying in the 16-count money laundering trial

The EFCC alleges Bello used state funds to acquire properties in Nigeria and abroad, including in Abuja and Dubai

The court allowed the EFCC's witness to testify despite defence objections, and the trial is expected to be contentious

FCT, Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, January 29, commenced its case against the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, by calling its first witness in the ongoing 16-count money laundering trial.

Court overrules, allows EFCC witness to testify

The prosecution’s first witness, Fabian Nwaora, a real estate businessman, took the stand to present his evidence-in-chief, Leadership reported.

This development followed a ruling by Justice Maryann Anenih, who overruled an objection raised by Bello and his co-defendants against the commencement of the trial.

The former governor is facing trial alongside two officials of the Kogi state Government, Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, Vanguard reported.

The charge, marked CR/7781, includes allegations of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and possession of unlawfully obtained property.

EFCC details alleged fraudulent transactions

According to the EFCC, Bello misused state funds to acquire high-value properties in Nigeria and abroad.

Some of the alleged acquisitions include:

No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja – N950 million

No. 1160 Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja – N100 million

No. 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja – N920 million

Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja – N170 million

Hotel Apartment in Burj Khalifa, Dubai – 5.69 million Dirhams

Block 18, Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja – N60 million

No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja – N310.4 million

The EFCC also alleged that Bello transferred $570,330 and $556,265 to TD Bank, USA, and possessed unlawfully obtained property, including N677.8 million from Bespoque Business Solution Limited.

The court had earlier, on December 10, 2024, remanded Bello in Kuje Prison while granting bail to his co-defendants.

However, he was later granted bail under stringent conditions, including a sum of N500 million and three sureties in like sum.

EFCC rows to pursue justice

Speaking after the court’s decision, an EFCC official reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring accountability.

“This trial is a crucial step toward holding public officials accountable for financial misconduct. We will present all necessary evidence to support our case,” the official stated.

Bello’s legal team, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and reiterated their stance that the trial was politically motivated.

As the case progresses, legal experts anticipate a contentious battle between the EFCC and the defence, with both sides preparing for further legal arguments in the coming sessions.

Yahaya Bello meets Wike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, paid a courtesy visit to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike at his Abuja residence on Thursday, January 23.

Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi, his successor and current governor, accompanied the embattled former governor.

