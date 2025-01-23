Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Gusau, Zamfara state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, has said notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji "is on the run".

Ahmed stated this on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, January 21.

The former senior special assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on special intervention programmes hailed the Nigerian armed forces and security agencies for intensifying operations targeted at Turji's known hideouts.

Legit.ng recalls that on Sunday, January 19, military spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in the northwest zone killed scores of terrorists, including the son of the wanted terror kingpin during a raid in Zamfara.

According to Buba, the feat was achieved on Friday, January 17, during clearance operations along Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axes.

In the same vein, Buba disclosed on Wednesday, January 22, that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma eliminated Aminu Kanawa, Turji's second-in-command.

The military high command also said troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Bello Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

Additionally, the DHQ disclosed that security forces neutralised several of Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

Reacting to the feats, Ahmed wrote:

"Turji is on the run I hear. May Allah bring an end to him, his likes and everyone known or unknown that is supporting, aiding, abetting or sponsoring this carnage in our villages, towns and cities. Special kudos to the Armed Forces and security agencies responsible for this."

Shehu Sani speaks on killing of Bello Turji's son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, described the killing of Turji's son as "a major operational success".

In a post on his verified X page recently, Sani urged the military to protect the locals from possible reprisals by the terrorists.

