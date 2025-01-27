Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the couple needs time to strengthen their union after marriage.

Omokri said bringing relatives to live with them immediately may not improve their bond.

Reno Omokri says there are bridges couples should burn after marriage. Photo credit: @renoomokri/X, Annie Idibia/Instagram.

Source: UGC

He stated this amid the divorce saga between music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Annie.

He made this known via his X handle, @renoomokri on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Omokri advised newly married couples to burn bridges of their exes if they don’t want to be tempted to return to their ex whenever they quarrel with their partner.

The 51-year-old social media critic said couples need a house that is free to chase each other naked like Adam and Eve without hindrance and interference from relatives.

“After marriage, every couple needs time to strengthen their union. If you bring relatives to live with you immediately, you may not be able to improve your bond. You need a house that is so free that both of you can chase each other naked like Adam and Eve! And the adage that you shouldn’t burn bridges is not always accurate in nuptials. When you marry, there are some bridges you should burn. Burn bridges to your exes. If you don't, you may be tempted to cross that bridge again whenever you and your spouse quarrel.”

Nigerians react as Omokri advises couple

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Dauda Abdulafeez @DaudaAbdulafeez

"Thank you sir Reno."

Nura Sabo Anku @Nsa20

"Absolutely true words from a role model"

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, advised new couples on what to expect in marriage.

Senator Sani said it’s not every day that’s going to be a happy day for couples in marriage.

He stated this amid 2Baba's divorce announcement from his wife, Annie. The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

2Baba debunks news of Instagram hack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba addressed the viral post about his Instagram page being hacked after he announced he and his wife Annie had filed for a divorce.

The African Queen crooner released a video to clear the air as the reports of his separation from his long-time lover.

2Baba's video has also sparked outrage from many Nigerians, who shared their take on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng