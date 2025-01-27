Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has advised new couples what to expect in marriage.

Senator Sani said it’s not every day that’s going to be a happy day for couples in marriage.

Senator Shehu Sani said new couples should be told that not every day is going to be a happy day in marriage. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@Phezukwabo

He stated this amid music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba's divorce announcement from his wife, Annie.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

He said there is going to be annoyance day, angry day, interrogation day, interview day, and sometimes boxing day.

The former federal lawmaker said this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Senator Sani wrote:

“They always tell new couples “Happy Married Life” …just tell them the truth that it’s not every day that’s going to be a happy day; there is going to be annoyance day, not talking to each other day, angry day, interrogation day, interview day and sometimes Boxing Day.”

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's marraige advice

Legit.ng compiled some reations from Nigerians on social media.

Jeremiah Adetunji @jeremiadetunji

That's stressful Senator. The couple will find all those days out themselves.

ChristThe Lighthouse🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇪🇺🇮🇱🇨🇭 @xtthelighthouse

We only ....'wish'....and not tell them. That 'wish' is a prayer ahead of them in order to overcome in future cases like those you just mentioned.

SMATSub Data Site/App @SMATSub_Tech

That's a very realistic take on marriage! While it's true that not every day is going to be a 'Happy Married Life' day, the journey includes a rich tapestry of emotions and experiences. It's this complexity that makes marriage both challenging and rewarding. Here's to embracing all the days, from the happy ones to the 'Boxing Day' ones, with love and understanding! 🥊❤️

Freeman | 𝕏 @NgBillion

What's the fun in telling them.

They'll find out soon enough😂😂😂

Abu Twins @abu_twinss

That’s the pure truth about marriage 😂😂😂

CALEB CHIDAMA @CalebChidama

Happy married life is a word of prayer; meaning, 'May you have a happy married life'.

THISDANIEL🐐 @dino4shizzo

it's not a mere saying, it's more of a prayer or a wish sort of

it's same as saying happy birthday.

FearNot @FearNot727622

And I like the most happy days in the other room 🏃‍♂️

Tope Peters @TopePeters2985

Marriage is a beautiful thing but a complicated union.

Adam Amin Adam @Aqueous_96

This is obvious truth. But the word "Sai ayi ta haquri" covers that other parts.

Da BeninBlood @DaBeninblood001

Some boxing day got me rolling, I use to experience those boxing days from my parents when I was young and it was mentally draining for me as a child

2Baba debunks news of Instagram hack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba addressed the viral post about his Instagram page being hacked after he announced he and his wife Annie have filed for a divorce.

The African Queen crooner released a video to clear the air as the reports of his separation from his long-time lover.

2Baba's video has also sparked outrage from many Nigerians, who shared their take on the matter.

