The Federal Government is considering appointing a new Accountant General of the Federation, among other vacancies

The vacancies were detailed in a memo issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, dated January 24

The acting Accountant General, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, will serve in an acting capacity until March 7

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a vacancy for the position of Accountant General of the Federation.

The announcement was made through an official memo issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, dated January 24.

Nigeria's current account general is Oluwatoyin Madein who return to her position after embarking on pre-retirement leave.

She is expected to leave by March 7, 2025.

Who is an Accountant General of the Federation?

The Accountant General of the Federation is the administrative head of the treasury of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The office holder is often appointed by the President of Nigeria to serve a four-year term following the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The office was established in 1988 under the Civil Services reorganization Decree No. 43 of the constitution of Nigeria.

Application Process:

A new memo from the Head of Service announced that accreditation for eligible candidates vying for the position of AGF will begin on January 28 and conclude on February 1, 2025.

Stage 1: Written examination for eligible candidates from the North-West Zone and Oyo State on Monday, February 10, 2025, as reported by the Punch.

Stage 2: Written examination for eligible candidates and Directors (Accounts) in the OAGF pool on February 11, 2025.

The memo added that subsequent stages, consisting of computer-based tests, will take place on February 12 and 13, 2025. The final stage, an oral interview, is scheduled for February 14, 2025.

Other government job vacancies

There are other roles available for Nigerians interested in working in the civil service.

According to Taiwo Hassan, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC)'s Head of Press and Public Relations, only eligible individuals are encouraged to apply through the commission’s official recruitment portal.

Applicants are instructed to upload the following documents as part of their application:

1. Curriculum Vitae (CV)

2. Ph.D/Master’s Degree Certificate (if applicable)

3. Degree/HND/NCE Certificate

4. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate

5. Primary School Certificate

6. NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate

7. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

8. Local Government Identification

9. Recent Passport Photograph

To apply and find full vacancy listings instructions can be found through the official link: https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

Moniepoint job opportunity

Legit.ng reported that Moniepoint also announced a job opportunity for the communication specialist position.

The company disclosed that the individual will help to tell the company’s story clearly and engagingly while collaborating with the Corporate Affairs team.

The eligible individual will gather and craft content highlighting the company’s impact.

