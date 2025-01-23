Gunmen ambushed and brutally murdered prominent lawyer Chinedu Nwowu in Mgbidi, Oru West LGA, Imo State, on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2025

Eyewitnesses described how the assailants intercepted Nwowu’s car, dragged him out, and shot him multiple times before fleeing, leaving residents in shock

The Imo State Police Command, led by spokesperson Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, vowed justice, and launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators

Oru West, Imo state - A prominent Imo State-based lawyer, Chinedu Nwowu, was brutally murdered by gunmen on Wednesday evening, January 22, in Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. while Nwowu was driving along the Mgbidi highway.

Police react to killing of Imo top lawyer. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Eyewitnesses described the chilling incident, recounting how the assailants intercepted his vehicle in a sudden and dangerous manoeuvre, The Punch reported.

One witness recounted that:

“We just saw a car overtake the man’s car dangerously, and right before our eyes, the boys carrying guns jumped out and stopped the man’s car.

"They dragged him out and shot him multiple times before driving off. We were lying on the floor for fear of our lives and could only watch helplessly.”

The source added,

“The incident didn’t last more than five minutes, giving no time to alert security operatives. People later rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Police react to the killing

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the tragic event on Thursday, January 23.

He expressed the command’s resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The police are pained by this incident. But I can assure you that we will apprehend the hoodlums behind this dastardly act. We have already commenced an investigation and will stop at nothing to catch the gang," Okoye stated.

Efforts to reach Chris Ihentuge, chairman of the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), for comments proved unsuccessful, The Cable reported.

Ihentuge neither answered calls nor responded to messages as of Thursday morning.

The legal community and residents of Imo state have been left in shock and mourning, as the police intensify efforts to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

Similarly, unknown gunmen have killed the founder of the Mount of Solution Redeemed Church (MSRC), Apostle Elisha Asuquo, in Ikot Ekang, Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The tragic incident happened after the gunmen invaded the national headquarters of the church at about 7:30 pm at the weekend.

Gunmen kill prophet inside Celestial Church

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 54-year-old prophet, Yomi Adetula, has been shot dead by gunmen inside a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko, Ipokia local government area of Ogun state.

The gunmen stormed the church and opened fire during the service around 10:30am on Sunday, January 19.

The tragic incident happened at the CCC Eagle Parish along Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko. It was gathered that the gunmen numbering three shot at Adetula and mangled his head with an axe.

Source: Legit.ng