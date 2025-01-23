Imam Alhaji Abdulkareem Adedokun of Owo, Ondo State, has invoked a spiritual curse on those responsible for the killings of his wife, Temitope, and son, Abdulmalik

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Imam Adedokun described the tragic attack on his wife’s shop and expressed his frustration with politicians politicizing the deaths

The Ondo State Government imposed a curfew in Owo, and the police arrested 19 suspects linked to the cult clash

Owo town, Ondo state - In a deeply emotional response to the brutal killings of his wife and son, Imam Alhaji Abdulkareem Adedokun of Owo town, Ondo State, has invoked a spiritual curses on the individuals responsible for their deaths.

The imam's wife, Temitope Adedokun, and his son, Abdulmalik Adedokun, were killed during a violent cult clash in the town on January 6, 2025.

Top Ondo Imam rains curses on killers on his wife and son. Photo credit: Imam Alhaji Abdulkareem Adedokun

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Imam Adedokun described the harrowing events leading to the tragic deaths of his loved ones.

He accused cult members of attacking his wife’s shop, where both she and her son were murdered.

“My wife and son were killed by cultists in cold blood on January 6, 2025, when they invaded my wife’s shop,” the imam said,

The Imam revealed this in an open letter titled Open Letter to the People of Owo Local Government in Ondo state, Home and Abroad, and the General Public on the Killing of My Wife and Son by Cult Members in Owo on 6th January 2025.

Imam Adedokun expressed his pain not only at the loss of his family members but also at the alleged politicization of their deaths.

“The most painful part of it is how politicians started playing politics with the death of my wife and son, even though they all know that no member of the Adedokun family has ever participated in cultist activities,” he lamented.

Imam raises curses on killers of his wife, son

In his post, the imam called upon the authority of his late grandfather, Almustaph Adedeji Jika Anabi, a revered figure who brought Islam to Owo and much of Ondo state, The Punch reported.

Standing firm in his grief and anger, Imam Adedokun declared a powerful curse on those responsible for the murders.

“I stand on the authority of my grandfather… to lay a curse on the person who killed Temitope Adedokun and Abdulmalik Adedokun, all members of their cult gang, their supporters—including politicians and traditional leaders—and those protecting them from security agents, along with all their family members,” he declared.

The imam’s curse extended beyond the immediate perpetrators, encompassing the entire network of individuals involved, Leadership reported.

"From today, every child born into their family will die a mysterious death when they reach the age of my little Abdulmalik, whom they killed,” he proclaimed.

He concluded the curse by stating, “From now until eternity, nobody will ever reverse this curse unless they can bring my little Abdulmalik back to life.”

Police react to murder of Imam's wife, son

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Ondo State Government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Owo to restore peace and prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, the state police command confirmed the arrest of 19 suspects connected to the cult clash.

Imam Adedokun’s post concluded with a message of gratitude, saying,

“God bless anyone who shares this post. Imam Abdulkareem Adedokun.”

His words continue to resonate with many in Owo and beyond, as the community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating loss.

