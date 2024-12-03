President Bola Tinubu has been urged to direct Wale Edun, the minister of finance, to unfreeze the accounts of NSIPA within 72 hours

The House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to order his minister of finance, Wale Edun, to ensure that all accounts of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) are maintained within 74 hours. The lower chamber of the national assembly passed the resolution on Tuesday, December 3, following a motion raised by the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, and 20 other lawmakers.

The NSIPA oversees several social investment programs, including N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), and the Home-Grown School Feeding Initiative. The lawmakers maintained that unfreezing these accounts would allow the agency to recommence its programmes smoothly. The legislature also directed that the president should ensure funds are released for NSIPA to pay the outstanding amount owed to 395,731 beneficiaries of N-Power.

Why Tinubu freeze accounts of NSIPA

The NSIPA has been embroiled in controversy, with allegations of financial mismanagement leading to the suspension of its programs and the freezing of its accounts. In January 2024, President Tinubu suspended the agency's CEO, Halima Shehu, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu. The president has since appointed Badamasi Lawal to replace Shehu.

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker, emphasized the importance of the social investment programs for poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, and economic inclusivity in Nigeria. He noted that the agency's functionality has been hindered due to administrative bottlenecks, insufficient funding, and frozen accounts. Kalu urged the president to restore the agency's accounts to align with his vision of poverty alleviation.

The House of Representatives has transmitted the resolution to the Senate for concurrence. The parliament's move is aimed at ensuring the smooth implementation of the social investment programs and addressing the outstanding stipends owed to N-Power beneficiaries.

