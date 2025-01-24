The University of Ilorin has conferred emeritus professor titles on three distinguished retirees: Is’haq Oloyede, Olu Obafemi, and Musbau Akanji

The Senate of the University of Ilorin has conferred the prestigious title of emeritus professor on three of its distinguished retirees: Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, Prof. Olu Obafemi, and Prof. Musbau Akanji.

The announcement was made following the Senate's 304th meeting on Thursday, according to a statement by the university's Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun.

The title of emeritus professor is a rare honor bestowed on retired academics in recognition of their exceptional contributions to their fields of study and to the university community.

Recipients demonstrated outstanding qualities to academics

Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, one of the appointees, retired from the University of Ilorin in October 2024. A former Vice-Chancellor of the university, he is currently serving as the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

His tenure as Vice-Chancellor was marked by numerous achievements, including significant advancements in the university’s academic and administrative frameworks.

Prof. Olu Obafemi, another honoree, is a renowned scholar of English and Dramatic Literature. Having retired from the university in 2020, Obafemi’s career is celebrated for its extensive contributions to literature and academia. His work has earned him national and international acclaim, making him a respected figure in literary circles.

Prof. Musbau Akanji, the third appointee, is a distinguished biochemist who retired in 2021.

His illustrious career includes serving as Vice-Chancellor at both Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, and the Federal University of Technology, Minna. Akanji is widely recognized for his groundbreaking research and leadership in higher education.

UNILORIN Senate confers honour on former academic staffers

The Senate of the University of Ilorin, the institution's highest decision-making body, unanimously approved the appointments during its 304th meeting.

The decision reflects the university's commitment to honouring individuals who have significantly contributed to its reputation as a centre of excellence in education and research.

