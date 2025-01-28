Federal government has initiated the construction of a 5KV solar power system at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, to address the electricity crisis in tertiary institutions

Vice Chancellor Professor Ibrahim Umar highlighted the project's expected completion by May and its potential to supply electricity to host communities

Under his leadership, the university has established new faculties and received accreditations, showcasing significant progress despite previous challenges

In its determination to address the electricity crisis in tertiary institutions across the country, the federal government has commenced the construction of a 5KV solar power system at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this on Friday in his office during a visit from his year 89 set course mates from the University of Maiduguri.

FG Takes Action to Address the Electricity Crisis in Tertiary Institutions, Starts from MAU

Source: Getty Images

Addressing Electricity Costs and Development

Professor Umar revealed that the university paid an annual electricity bill of N850 million out of its N1.2 billion allocation, describing the situation as unacceptable and a hindrance to the institution's development.

“The electricity project will be completed and commissioned by April or the first week of May, according to the contractor,” he said.

Upon completion, the university will supply electricity to its host communities.

Achievements Under New Leadership

Under Professor Umar's leadership of less than six months, the university established three new faculties and received accreditation for three others from the National University Commission (NUC).

“I established the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Faculty of Arts, and Faculty of Computing Science, where we have computer engineering, data science, AI science, and other courses,” he disclosed.

The NUC also approved the Faculty of Law and Faculty of Medicine for the 25/26 academic session, and the university introduced a degree programme in forensic sciences, the first in the North.

Appeal for Support and Recognition

Professor Umar appealed to Vice President Kashim Shettima, a member of the 89 set, to assist the university in moving forward.

Several speakers at the occasion praised the vice chancellor's appointment and achievements at MAU, Yola, and lauded the vice president's election victory.

They urged both to represent the 89 set with dignity and hard work.

Yola University

Modibbo Adama University, Yola, formerly known as the Federal University of Technology, Yola, was established in 1981.

The university is renowned for its focus on teaching and research in Pure and Applied Sciences, Agriculture, Engineering, Management, and Information Technology.

It has grown to become a center of excellence, attracting students from Nigeria and neighboring countries.

