The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new UTME registration fee for the visually impaired and other candidates with disabilities

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the UTME registration fee for persons living with disabilities (PWD) has been slashed

Oloyede disclosed ahead of the first Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fee for the visually impaired and other candidates with disabilities has been reduced from N5,000 to N3,500.

Oloyede said the decision was taken to ensure equitable access to tertiary education and to support candidates with disabilities.

Oloyede said JAMB has introduced several strategic initiatives for PWDs Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Facebook

He made this known during a press conference ahead of JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) first Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED) in Abuja on Monday, September 16.

As reported by The Nation, he added that JAMB has provided dedicated centres for PWDs who cannot sit the UTME in the normal CBT centres.

According to Oloyede, this is to ensure they are not disadvantaged during examinations.

Oloyede further stated that several strategic initiatives have been introduced to promote inclusivity within the education sector, Nigerian Tribune reports.

“The Board has reduced the registration fee for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination from N5,000 to 3,500 to ensure equitable access to tertiary education. To support candidates with disabilities with 5 O’ level credits in Senior Secondary Certificate, application documents are provided free of charge in addition to other fees (such as CBT centre fee). Furthermore, for the visually impaired and other candidates with disabilities who require special examination settings, transport supplementation, free accommodation, and transit are provided during the examination process."

JAMB hosts Egypt, Ethiopia, other African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB will host a conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the conference will enhance access to higher education for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Oloyede added that it will also improve the learning environment in tertiary institutions in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng