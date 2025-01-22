President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump had barely been seen talking in public but has been a media darling for his charisma and aura

He has lived under the overwhelming scrutiny of the press since his father won the US presidential election in 2016

He was reported to be pivotal and crucial in his father's appeal to the younger generation in the last US presidential election

Barely was Donald Trump, the newly inaugurated 47th president of the United States, seen during the campaign trail without his tall, handsome and youngest son, Barron Trump, flanking him by his side.

During the victory rally held hours before the inauguration on Monday, January 20, Trump introduced his youngest son to the relentlessly flashing lens of the press media, publicly acknowledging his vital ideas and contributions to his monumental political comeback.

Donald Trump's youngest son is still an undergraduate at New York University.

Source: Getty Images

Specifically, Trump credited Barron for his viral interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, with whom the president sat and had a lengthy discussion for hours during the electioneering period.

Despite the public attention his dad's global popularity has brought, not many know much about the 18-year-old. So, Legit.ng looks into the life of the rising and potential future American leader.

Who is Barron Trump

Barron is the only child Melania Trump, the US First Lady and Donald Trump's second wife, has for the president. He was born in 2006 and is currently 18 years old. He is a citizen of the United States.

According to information obtainable from the popular search engine Google, the president's son is 6 feet and 9 inches tall. However, a recent document from the high school he graduated from, Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, stated that he was 6 feet, 7 inches tall at commencement.

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17 last year. He is currently enrolled at New York University.

He is the first blood of the Trump family to have attended a tertiary institution other than the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University. All of Trump and the children of his late first wife, Ivana Trump, attended or graduated from either the ivory towers in Pennsylvania or Washington, D.C., respectively.

Only Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and Barron's brother-in-law obtained an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a law degree from New York University.

Barron has four half-siblings, all of them born by Ivana. They are Donald Trump Jr., 47, Ivanka Trump, 43, Eric Trump, 41 and Tiffany Trump, 31.

List of executive orders Trump signed on day one

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 47th president of the United States of America, Donald John Trump, hit the ground running immediately after he was sworn in as the successor of Joe Biden.

He wasted no time in appending his signature to a list of gravely concerning domestic and international issues—some of which he had promised to address on the campaign trail.

A quite number of the orders were what he had established during his turbulent first term but were undone after Biden took power in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng