The National Hospital, Abuja, has announced a major recruitment drive for consultants, resident doctors, and nurses across various specialties

Established in 1999, the hospital seeks to enhance its healthcare services by filling key medical positions

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply within six weeks, as only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews

In an internal and external advertisement, the National Hospital, Abuja, has announced vacancies for a wide range of medical positions, marking a crucial step in bolstering its healthcare services.

The hospital, established by Act No. 36 of 1999, is calling for applications from suitably qualified candidates for consultant and residency training posts, as well as nursing roles.

The openings reflect the hospital's efforts to expand its medical staff across key specialties. According to the announcement, positions are available for consultants in various fields, including Anaesthesia, Radiation Oncology, Orthopaedics, Trauma Surgery, ENT, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, and Paediatric Cardiology.

In addition to consultants, the hospital is also seeking resident doctors in departments such as Anaesthesia, ENT, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Radiology, and many others. These tenured positions will provide an opportunity for candidates who have passed the Primary Fellowship Examination of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or its equivalent in the relevant specialty. Nurses are not left out. The National Hospital is hiring for the roles of Senior Nursing Officers and Staff Nurses/Midwives. Candidates for these positions must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing or a Registered Nurse/Midwife qualification, alongside the required certifications from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

Applications are to be submitted to the Chief Medical Director at the hospital's Central District office in Garki, Abuja. The deadline for submissions is six weeks from the date of the advertisement, with only shortlisted candidates being invited for interviews.

This recruitment drive underlines the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to the nation by attracting top-tier professionals.

