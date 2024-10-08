Oyo state government has announced a massive recruitment exercise for its civil service commission

Governor Seyi Makinde's administration said available positions for qualified candidates across various ministries

Interested candidates are advised to visit the website for the list of the available positions and their respective descriptions and requirements

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government has opened the portal for applications into the state Civil Service Commission.

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to apply for available positions across various ministries.

The massive recruitment is into the state civil service commission Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

This was disclosed in a post shared via the state X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @oyostategovt on Tuesday, October 8.

How to apply for Oyo civil service job

According to the post, interested candidates are advised to visit the official recruitment portal at https://csc.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng

The available positions are in the ministry of finance, ministry of education, ministry of health, ministry of works, and ministry of trade and investments.

Others are in the ministry of lands, housing and urban development, ministry of agriculture and natural resources, office of the head of service, and ministry of culture and tourism.

And ministry of information, ministry of women affairs and social inclusion, ministry of youth and sports, ministry of environment and ministry of justice

The available positions and their respective descriptions and requirements are available on the website.

"The portal for applications to the Oyo State Civil Service Commission is now open. Qualified and interested candidates are invited to visit the official recruitment portal at https://csc.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng to apply for available positions across various ministries."

