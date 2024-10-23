Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has approved a new minimum wage of ₦75,000 for the lowest-paid civil servants in the state. This significant move was made official when Governor Idris signed the state minimum wage edict into law at the state house on Wednesday, October 23.

Governor Idris was joined by national officials from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by President Joe Ajaero. He has been a strong advocate for the new minimum wage, standing firm when other state governors expressed concerns about affordability.

Kebbi governor approved ₦75k minimum wage for workers Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG

Source: Twitter

His commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants is evident, as he has previously assured workers of his administration's willingness to implement the new minimum wage as soon as it is approved by the Federal Government.

This development is a welcome change for Kebbi State civil servants, who can expect a significant boost in their take-home pay. The governor's efforts to enhance worker welfare and promote industrial harmony are commendable, and this move will likely positively impact the state's workforce.

Before becoming governor, Idris held various key positions, including national president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). He was also the chairman of NUT and NLC in Kebbi State, as well as the national treasurer of NUT.

His journey to becoming governor began when he emerged as the Kebbi state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in May 2022. He was later declared the winner of the 2023 Kebbi State gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Source: Legit.ng