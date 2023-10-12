The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the commission has recovered, at least, N41.78 billion from three prime cases

Oyewale said the recovered funds were from Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects and an ally of a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF)

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the recovery of N41.78 billion from monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and Agriculture.

As reported by the Guardian, the anti-graft agency spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this on Wednesday, October 11.

EFCC recovers N41.78b from power projects, others Photo Credits: @JayItsJam/EFCC Nigeria

Oyewale said the priority of the Acting Chairman on fund recovery has successfully raked in N27.18 billion and $19.08 million (or N14.60 billion equivalent) in the last few months.

“They border on procurement fraud. These are funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects being diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators. For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered. The houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River State,”

The EFCC spokesman said a senior government official and ally of the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), has returned N12 billion to the anti-graft agency.

An undisclosed sum of money has also been recovered on behalf of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“In those three cases, the commission recovered N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33 (N41.78 billion in total). More investigations are still ongoing. But in all these, recovery is very key,”

Former governors, ex-ministers, and others under investigation

Oyewale said some former governors, former ministers and some ministry officials are under investigation following petitions received by the commission, Vanguard reported.

He added that details of their involvement in the alleged on money laundering, stealing and misappropriation of funds will soon be made public.

EFCC arrests "senator" in Abuja over €5.7m Fraud, drops other details

EFCC operatives apprehended a fake senator, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe, over an alleged €5.7m internet fraud.

Makwe was reportedly arrested in the Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after credible intelligence revealed his internet-related fraud activities.

