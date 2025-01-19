President Bola Tinubu mourns the loss of over 80 lives in a tragic fuel tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, Niger State

The President orders immediate medical support for the injured and directs security and road safety agencies to implement measures to prevent future incidents

Tinubu calls for public caution around accident sites involving fuel tankers and initiates a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of scooping fuel from overturned vehicles

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic fuel tanker explosion that claimed the lives of over 80 people and left many others injured.

The devastating incident occurred on Saturday, January 18, at Dikko Junction in Gurara Local Government Area, Niger State.

The explosion, which took place after the tanker overturned, led to a significant loss of life as several people were reportedly scooping fuel from the fallen vehicle.

President's reaction and condolences

In his response to the tragedy, Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy to the government and people of Niger state.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made the announcement via X on Sunday, January 19, emphasizing that the government remains committed to the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

“This is a truly heartbreaking incident, and my heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic explosion.

“The preventable nature of this incident is deeply concerning, especially as many of the victims were attempting to scoop fuel from the overturned tanker," Tinubu said.

Tinubu issues directives for medical care and preventive measures

The President has ordered the provision of comprehensive medical care for the injured, directing relevant health authorities to ensure they receive timely and adequate treatment.

“Immediate medical support will be provided to those injured, and all necessary resources will be mobilized to assist them,” he added.

Tinubu also instructed security and road safety agencies to enforce stricter measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Tinubu advises Nigerians against staying at accident sites

As part of his commitment to ensuring public safety, Tinubu strongly advised all citizens to exercise extreme caution near accident sites, particularly those involving fuel-laden vehicles.

“The nature of fuel tankers makes them highly explosive. I urge all citizens to stay clear of accident scenes involving fuel tankers to avoid further loss of life,” President Tinubu warned.

In a bid to reduce such incidents in the future, the President has also directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch a nationwide campaign.

The campaign will focus on educating the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, a practice that poses significant health and environmental risks.

