A fun video of billionaire Chief Razaq Okoya's wife and businesswoman Shade showing her dance moves is trending online

The viral video showed Shade Okoya on stage as Fuji veteran King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 sang her praises

The billionaire's wife's dance moves in the fun video from Okoya's 85th birthday have stirred reactions from Nigerians

Veteran Fuji master King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1, aka K1 De Ultimate, was one of the guest artists who performed at Chief Razaq Okoya's 85th birthday party in Lagos state on Sunday, January 12.

The event, attended by prominent Nigerian figures including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, businessman Tony Elumelu, and actress Iyabo Ojo, has remained a topic on social media for hours.

Amid fun videos from the lavish party, including a clip from Davido's live performance, that have surfaced on social media, netizens are reacting to Shade Okoya's dance moves to KWAM 1's songs.

A clip from the event showed Shade joining the Fuji star on stage as he sang her praises in Yoruba.

Shade was seen displaying her calm dance steps despite the fast pace of the beats to KWAM 1's song.

Watch the video as Shade Okoya dances as K1 De Ultimate performs at her billionaire husband's 85th birthday party in Lagos below:

In related news, Legit.ng also reported a video of Shade Okoya and her kids vibing to Davido's song at Chief Razak Okoya's birthday party.

Netizens react to Shade Okoya's dance moves

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens gushed about Shade Okoya's beauty while others couldn't help but drop their opinions about her dance moves.

cfc_gee_:

"What type of dance is this?"

ugwueze_es57952:

"Shakara dance

am_toskid_tee:

"This one is not dance ooo.."

hoodtrendstips:

"Rich people dance with so much steeze."

Uncommon_IB:

"We never even finish to Dey hear Okoya @80, now k1 don do 85

Lord_karmacruz:

"Even K1 sef dance, he no form baddest like he Dey always do."

wallia_raja:

"Shade okoya was dancing at such a prominent function and all her cleavage and thigh are properly covered, but one tolani from Onipanu would show up naked to a wedding she hustle for an invitation before getting there."

bowale4you:

"If to say na segun johnson she for don scatter stage with dance."

zainhny:

"This is my dancing step remaining her kind of money oh God."

Barsh_Ola:

"I don't go to parties or club o, but make me understand why she is dancing when she isn't the one doing birthday."

abdurashid24:

"Money too plenty."

Di_ma_nche_:

"Rich woman own na "dance" be this but poor woman "she's not happy, something is bothering her" Oye Olorun."

Shade Okoya's daughter replicates her looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the businesswoman is known for her gorgeous looks and ability to turn up at parties looking dazzling.

Her expensive outfits often take the shine at events, and her daughter Oyinlola decided to walk in her footsteps.

Oyin rocked the same attires her mother had worn to 'owambes', combining them with luxurious pieces of jewellery that captivated netizens.

