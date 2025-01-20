Atalanta and Ademola Lookman fell to a defeat in their Italian Serie A home fixture against league leaders Napoli

A second-half strike from Belgian attacker, Romelu Lukaku, was enough to hand the Neapolitan club a victory

An Italian football expert has subtly aimed a troll at former striker, Victor Osimhen, following the victory on the night

Napoli continued their march toward the Scudetto with a crucial victory over title rivals Atalanta.

The highly anticipated clash, loosely dubbed a "six-pointer" in the race for the Serie A crown, was ultimately decided by a towering header from Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal during the Serie match A between Atalanta and Napoli at Gewiss Stadium on January 18, 2025. Image: Photo Agency.

The game began with a moment of brilliance from Atalanta’s Mario Retegui, who opened the scoring with a stunning strike. Napoli quickly responded with goals from Matteo Politano and Scott McTominay to take the lead, only for Ademola Lookman to level the score for Atalanta.

However, Lukaku's decisive header in the 78th minute sealed a vital win for Napoli, strengthening their grip at the top of the table.

In the aftermath, the celebratory mood in Naples has been electric, with fans, players, and journalists expressing their delight at the result. Among those weighing in is Italian football expert, Raffaele Auriemma, who took to social media to taunt Napoli’s former players, including Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, following the significant win over the Bergamo side.

Journalist trolls Osimhen after Lukaku's winner

In the aftermath of the thrilling encounter, the veteran journalist shared a post celebrating Napoli's victory while subtly trolling former stars Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim Min-Jae, and Piotr Zielinski.

“Move aside! Napoli doesn’t look at anyone and overwhelms everyone! Without Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Kim, and Zielinski, this year’s Scudetto would be even more impressive!” he wrote.

The post, which has since sparked widespread reactions, comes after the departure of the four players who played pivotal roles in Napoli's 2022/23 Scudetto triumph.

Their exits created significant tension between the players and the club’s hierarchy, with Osimhen’s case being the most contentious. His unresolved fallout with Napoli dominated headlines during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Currently sitting atop the Serie A table ahead of Inter Milan, Napoli will look to solidify their lead when they face Juventus in their next league fixture.

Meanwhile, Lukaku, who netted the winner against Atalanta, has now recorded eight goals and seven assists in 21 appearances this season, according to data from FotMob.

Napoli wants Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli are considering the signing of Lookman as a replacement for Kvaratskhelia.

The Neapolitan club are reportedly in the market for a new attacker, and the Nigerian forward’s name is among several others being considered for a transfer.

Lookman has been in stellar form with Atalanta, even finding the back of the net against Napoli.

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year is expected to command a fee in the region of €70 million—a figure speculated to be slightly above Napoli’s budget for a replacement for the departed Georgian attacker.

