The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Hon. Aliyu Audu, also said under Tinubu’s administration, foreign reserves have increased by $7.69 billion (23% year-on-year)

FCT, Abuja - The federal government is set to distribute N75,000 in cash to 70 million Nigerians to mitigate the impact of economic hardships.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Hon. Aliyu Audu, announced this move on Sunday, January 19.

“This initiative underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to tackling poverty and improving the lives of Nigerians,” Audu said.

Daily Trust reported that the move aligns with the administration’s broader efforts to address widespread hardship through targeted economic interventions.

Audu, who also convenes the APC National Stakeholders Forum and APC Rebirth Movement, emphasized Tinubu’s accomplishments just 19 months into his tenure.

“President Tinubu has implemented bold policies that have not only yielded tangible results at home but have also attracted significant foreign portfolio investments,” he noted.

Tinubu hailed over increase in foreign reserves, others

Audu highlighted that foreign reserves have grown by $7.69 billion in one year, a 23% increase year-on-year, due to effective monetary and fiscal policies.

He added that debt obligations are being met to maintain Nigeria’s credibility on the global stage, Vanguard reported.

According to Audu, the federal government’s focus on the non-oil sector and improved oil production have bolstered fiscal earnings.

He also cited the Central Bank of Nigeria’s interest rate management as a driver of increased foreign exchange inflows.

“State and local governments are now receiving significant federation allocations, in some cases tripling previous amounts.

"This has enabled timely payments to local contractors and facilitated a drop in food prices, as farmers now have better access to their farms due to enhanced security,” Audu stated.

Tinubu on advancing agriculture and reclaiming looted funds

Audu revealed that the federal government had distributed 255 tractors to farmers, aiming to mechanize agriculture and boost food production.

“We are on the path to achieving food surpluses soon,” he said.

He also applauded the administration’s success in recovering $52.88 million in looted funds from the United States.

Audu urged APC promoters to engage more Nigerians and highlight Tinubu’s people-oriented policies as the administration approaches its second anniversary on May 29, 2025.

“This government is focused on delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians, and we must ensure these successes are well communicated,” he concluded.

Tinubu sends message to Nigerians on economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu assured Nigerians that 2025 would bring about economic recovery and prosperity following a challenging 2024.

According to Tinubu, economic growth would increase, the inflation rate would drop, and the naira-to-dollar exchange rate would stabilise.

