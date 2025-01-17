A United States district court in Michigan sentenced three Nigerians to prison for their involvement in a $2 million wire fraud scheme targeting elderly individuals

A United States district court in Michigan sentenced three Nigerians to prison over their involvement in a $2 million wire fraud scheme targeting elderly individuals.

The defendants, Fatai Okunola, Oluwaseyi Adeola, and Ijeoma Adeola, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, unlawful procurement of naturalisation, and making false statements relating to naturalisation.

Names of Three Nigerians Jailed by US Court over N2 Billion Fraud Have Been Released

The fourth defendant in the case is Cory McDougal, whose sentencing is pending.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges. According to the US Department of Justice, they conspired with individuals in Nigeria to defraud US residents using interstate wire transmissions and the mail system.

The conspirators in Nigeria created false online personas to develop relationships with their victims via social media, text messages, or telephone, centring around romantic interests, offers to buy or sell goods or services, apartment rentals, or offers to make loans or provide grant funding.

Elaborate Deception Scheme

The conspirators sent pictures and other information to the victims to make their schemes appear genuine.

They used voice-over-internet-protocol numbers to make calls appear as if they originated within the United States.

After developing the relationships, the conspirators asked for money for various reasons related to the scheme.

Between 2017 and 2022, the defendants received over $2 million from the scheme.

The US court sentenced Okunola to 121 months for conspiracy to commit fraud, 60 months for making false statements when seeking naturalisation, and 120 months for money laundering with the fraud proceeds.

Adeola received a 34-month sentence for involvement in the fraud, while his wife, Ijeoma, was given three years' probation for failing to report the felony and assisting in concealing the crime.

Pending Sentencing and Legal Implications

The court stated that McDougal's sentencing would occur at a later date.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts of US authorities to combat international fraud schemes and protect vulnerable populations from exploitation.

Man Fraudulently Received Half a Billion Naira

Legit.ng reported that The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully secured the conviction of Chima Hyginus Nkwocha, also known as "Young Billionaire," for charges related to cheating by impersonation and money laundering.

Nkwocha was sentenced on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja. Nkwocha faced a two-count charge, one of which involved impersonating individuals using Gmail and Google Voice to defraud Linda Wheeler, an American, of $345,000.

The defendant, who also went by the aliases Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt, pleaded guilty to the charges. Following his guilty plea, the prosecution, led by Lanre Adeola Olanrewaju, reviewed the case and requested the court to convict Nkwocha.

