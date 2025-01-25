Nigerian national Okezie Bonaventure Ogbata, 36, pleaded guilty to operating a transnational inheritance fraud scheme that defrauded over 400 victims

The case underscores successful global law enforcement efforts involving agencies like the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along others

Ogbata, who admitted to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for April 14, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Florida, United States - A Nigerian national, Okezie Bonaventure Ogbata, 36, pleaded guilty today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for his role in a transnational inheritance fraud scheme.

The scheme defrauded over 400 victims, primarily elderly and vulnerable Americans, of more than $6 million.

Court documents reveal that Ogbata was part of a sophisticated operation that sent personalized letters to victims across the United States.

The letters falsely claimed to originate from a Spanish bank, informing recipients of a multimillion-dollar inheritance left by a deceased family member.

Victims were coerced into paying fees for taxes, delivery charges, and other fabricated costs under the guise of government requirements, as reported by Vanguard.

“These fraudsters exploited the trust of vulnerable individuals, leaving them with financial ruin instead of the promised inheritance,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe.

As reported by US Department of Justice, the operation involved a network of former victims who unknowingly facilitated the transfer of funds to Ogbata and his co-conspirators. The victims never received the promised inheritance.

How justice was served?

Ogbata’s guilty plea highlights the success of international law enforcement collaboration. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton praised the joint efforts, stating,

“This case demonstrates the critical importance of global partnerships in combating transnational crime.”

Agencies involved included the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Portuguese Judicial Police, and authorities from Spain and the UK.

“The long arm of American justice reaches far and wide to protect our elderly and vulnerable populations,” added Steven Hodges, Acting Postal Inspector in Charge of the USPIS Miami Division.

Ogbata is not the first member of this fraud network to face justice. Several co-conspirators from Nigeria, Spain, and the UK have already been convicted.

Among them, Ezennia Peter Neboh received a 128-month prison sentence in November 2023, while others received sentences ranging from 82 to 97 months.

Ogbata risks 20 years in jail

Ogbata, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2025, before U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman.

The Justice Department has emphasized its commitment to protecting elderly victims. The National Elder Fraud Hotline (1-833-372-8311) provides support to those affected. Resources for victims are also available through the Elder Justice Initiative and the Office for Victims of Crime.

“This plea sends a clear message: justice will prevail for those who exploit the vulnerable,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola.

