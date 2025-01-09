The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Chima Hyginus Nkwocha, also known as "Young Billionaire," for cheating by impersonation and money laundering, leading to a two-year prison sentence

Nkwocha was found guilty of defrauding an American of $345,000 by impersonating multiple identities and laundering the money through a Nigerian bank account

The court ordered the forfeiture of his assets, including luxury items, properties, and cash, to the Federal Government of Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully secured the conviction of Chima Hyginus Nkwocha, also known as "Young Billionaire," for charges related to cheating by impersonation and money laundering.

Nkwocha was sentenced on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Nigerian man convicted for impersonation. Photo credit: EFCC/X

Source: Twitter

Charges and Guilty Plea

Nkwocha faced a two-count charge, one of which involved impersonating individuals using Gmail and Google Voice to defraud Linda Wheeler, an American, of $345,000.

The defendant, who also went by the aliases Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt, pleaded guilty to the charges. Following his guilty plea, the prosecution, led by Lanre Adeola Olanrewaju, reviewed the case and requested the court to convict Nkwocha.

One of the counts read:

"That you, Chima Hyginus Nkwocha (AKA Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown & Chettot), sometime in 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently impersonate Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt on Gmail and Google Voice using the Gmail addresses frankcorbett272@gmail.com and chriressrifatt@gmail.com with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtaining a cumulative sum of Three Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand Dollars ($345,000) from Linda Wheeler, an American, and receiving the naira equivalent through Ginux Global Nigeria Limited with account No. 1228782493 domiciled in Zenith Bank, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22(2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Act."

Arrest and Evidence

Nkwocha was arrested in August 2024 in Abuja, following intelligence from the EFCC's Advanced Fee Fraud Section. Items recovered during his arrest included:

A black Mercedes Benz ML 350

Two gold necklaces with pendants and one gold bracelet

$2,200 cash and N90,280,934.00 in a Zenith Bank account

Properties in Lagos and Abuja

Various electronic devices including an iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy phones

Nkwocha confessed to the fraudulent activities, and the evidence presented in court, including his extrajudicial statements and forensic investigation reports, led to his conviction.

Sentencing and Forfeiture

Justice Nwite sentenced Nkwocha to two years' imprisonment with an option of a N2,000,000 fine. Additionally, the court ordered the forfeiture of the recovered assets to the Federal Government of Nigeria, as they were proceeds of his criminal activities.

Anti-Graft Agency EFCC Sacks 27 Operatives

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken a bold step in maintaining its integrity by dismissing 27 officers from its workforce. EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said the officers were let go due to various offences, including fraudulent activities and misconduct.

Notably, the anti-graft agency chose not to disclose the identities of the fired officers. The officers' dismissal followed a thorough investigation and recommendation by the EFCC's Staff Disciplinary Committee, which the Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, subsequently ratified.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng