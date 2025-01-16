ICPC charges another El-Rufai’s aide with money laundering

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kaduna state - Jimi Lawal, a former aide to Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has been charged with five counts of money laundering.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed the five counts charges against Lawal, who served as Senior Special Adviser/Counsellor to El-Rufai when he was governor of Kaduna state.

The four accused persons are expected to appear in court on Friday, 17th of January, 2025 to take their plea. Photo credit: @SKefason

As reported by The Punch, Lawal was charged alongside Umar Waziri, Yusuf Inuwa, and Solar Life Nigeria Limited.

He became the second ally of the ex-governor to be charged with corruption after Alhaji Muhammad Saidu, who served as Commissioner for Finance under El-Rufai.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Lawal laundered a total of N64,800,562 —in three tranches of N10,000,000, N47,840,000, and N7,320,562.

Lawal allegedly connived with the two other accused persons to have diverted the fund.

The ICPC Assistant Chief Legal Officer, Dr. Osuobeni Ekpi Akponimishingha, filed the charges with number FCH/KD/16c/2025 at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Wednesday, January 15.

According to ICPC, Lawal indirectly took control of the funds “from the Kaduna State Accountant General Operational Account 0211139802 via the Guaranty Trust Bank Automated System.

El-Rufai’s aide paid the fund into the Guaranty Trust Bank Account 0130133086 of Solar Life Nigeria Limited, an account for which he was the sole signatory.”

Lawal was accused of illegally dipping his hands into the Kaduna State Internally Generated Revenue Account; and the account of the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance.

Legit.ng recalls that ICPC invited Lawal over alleged fraud in August 2024.

Lawal responded to the invitation, stating that he is not afraid of a probe as he has nothing to hide.

El-Rufai's aide described his invitation over alleged fraud as politically motivated.

Also, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai made a strong vow while reacting to the recent controversies trailing his tenure and fraud allegations.

El-Rufai maintained that he is not in public service to steal but he is “ready to swear with the Quran” to clear his name.

The Kaduna state assembly is probing El-Rufai over N432bn fraud allegation against his eight-year administration.

El-Rufai breaks silence over N423bn probe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his administration's policies.

El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayers and not to feel disturbed by the move against him.

The former Kaduna governor added that he remains unperturbed by the move by the state assembly to probe his administration.

