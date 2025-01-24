The Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the Lakurawa sect and similar groups terrorist organizations, citing their involvement in violent crimes

The Federal High Court in Abuja has officially proscribed the Lakurawa sect, along with other similar groups, following a ruling delivered on Thursday by Justice James Omotosho.

This decision stems from an ex-parte motion filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), citing the group's activities as acts of terrorism under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, the PUNCH reported.

Going forward, the deadly Lakurawa group will now be treated just like IPOB and Boko Haram.

Source: Twitter

Lakurawa proscribed due to terrorism acts

The application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/41/2025, was presented on behalf of the AGF by Assistant Director David Kaswe, supported by an affidavit deposed to by Michael Akawu, a litigation officer in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation.

Akawu stated that the Lakurawa sect has engaged in activities that include cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on government officials and security personnel, and the propagation of extremist ideologies that undermine Nigeria's constitutional order.

“These acts have caused harm, injuries, and loss of lives and properties to innocent citizens of Nigeria,” Akawu said.

He emphasized that proscribing the group was essential to safeguarding national security, public peace, and order.

Court rules group a threat to national security

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho granted the reliefs sought by the AGF, declaring Lakurawa and similar groups as terrorist organizations. He issued several orders, including:

1. Proscription of the Lakurawa Sect: The court declared the activities of the group and its affiliates in Nigeria, particularly in the North West and North Central regions, as acts of terrorism and illegality.

2. Ban on Group Participation: Individuals or groups associated with the Lakurawa sect are prohibited from engaging in any activities connected to its objectives.

3. Wide-Reaching Prohibition: The court extended the proscription to include any group in Nigeria with similar aims, such as banditry, mass abduction, forced marriage, and other forms of violence or criminality.

4. Publication of the Proscription: The decision is to be published in the Official Gazette and two national newspapers.

The court underscored that the Lakurawa sect’s activities have caused severe harm and destabilized affected communities. The ruling aims to send a strong message to individuals and groups who threaten the nation’s security.

Key facts to know about "new" deadly group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Defense Headquarters recently identified Lakurawa as a terrorist group affiliated with jihadist elements in the Sahel, operating with a dangerous new presence in the northwestern states of Nigeria.

Although initially perceived as seasonal herders, the group's true nature has now been exposed.

Legit.ng has put together breakdown of Lakurawa's evolution, activities, and impact on local communities.

