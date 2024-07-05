Global site navigation

JUST IN: Tragedy As Robbers Trail, Kill Man After Bank Transaction in Kogi
Nigeria

Nigeria

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • A bank customer has reportedly been shot dead following a fresh attack by armed robbers in Kogi state
  • Reports making the rounds on Friday, July 5, disclosed that the robbers trailed the yet-to-be-identified bank customer to the bank; they attacked him, collected the money he withdrew and shot him
  • The state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Friday, July 5, armed robbers unleashed mayhem on a man coming out of a new generation bank in Lokoja, Kogi state capital. They dispossessed him of a yet-to-be-ascertained sum of money before they shot him dead.

Kogi tragedy: Robbers kill man after bank transaction
The police command has noted released an official statement concerning the incident. Image of police IG for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

How armed robbers killed the bank customer

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the the armed robbers trailed the man from the bank up to Phase II, Lokongoma area in front of the market where they stopped his car, dragged him out and shot him.

As reported by The Punch, the robbers reportedly took away a bag full of money which he had earlier withdrawn from the bank.

As of the time of filling this report, efforts to get the Kogi state police command to react to the development have been unsuccessful.

Details later…

3 persons down during gun battle in Abuja robbery attack

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that three people were reportedly killed during a gun battle between the security operatives and some armed men who attempted to rob the First Bank PLC in the Abaji area of Abuja on Thursday, June 13.

The armed men, numbering 15, planned a robbery operation at the bank but were foiled by the collaboration between the military and the police.

A statement by the spokesperson of the police, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday, June 14, disclosed that a distressed call was received at the FCT Police command at about 5:00 PM, and the team immediately swung into action.

Source: Legit.ng

