The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has convicted and sentenced an Arabic teacher, Oladosu Sakiru, to 21 years in imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old female pupil.

The Arabic teacher has two wives.

This judgment was passed by Justice Rahman Oshodi following Sakiru's guilty plea to the amended two counts of attempted sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.

Teacher initially denied any wrongdoing

The offences were committed between February and March 2022, on Odusanmi Street, Mushin, Lagos. Initially, Sakiru pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on March 17, 2023.

However, during the trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence through two witnesses: the survivor and her father. This led to a plea bargain, resulting in an amended charge on September 6, 2024.

Court condemns abhorrent act

Justice Oshodi, in his judgment, emphasized the severity of the breach of trust by Sakiru, stating:

"As an imam and an Arabic school teacher, you occupy a position of significant trust, that trust extended not only to the 13-year-old child, the one you victimised but also to her parents and the entire community who look to you for spiritual and moral guidance. You betrayed this trust in the most deplorable manner."

The judge further highlighted the pattern of predatory behavior exhibited by Sakiru, including inappropriate touching and attempting to force himself on the survivor.

The court sentenced Sakiru to 14 years in imprisonment on the first count and seven years on the second count, with the terms to run consecutively.

Additionally, Sakiru's name is to be registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

Defence counsel appealed for leniency

The defence counsel, Mr. Nelson Onyejaka, pleaded for the court to temper justice with mercy, citing that Sakiru was a first-time offender with two wives to care for.

In contrast, the state prosecution counsel, Ms. Bukola Okeowo, urged the court to sentence the convict accordingly, given the seriousness of the offences committed.

