An Abuja magistrates’ court in Gwagwalada ordered the remand of two lovers, Mohammed Nazifi and Bilkisu Ibrahim, at the Suleja Correctional Centre after they were convicted of adultery

Both pleaded guilty and asked for mercy, with Nazifi stating he was unaware of Ibrahim's married status

The prosecutor revealed that the offence contravened sections 387 and 388 of the Nigerian Penal Code

An Abuja magistrates’ court sitting in Gwagwalada has ordered the remand of two lovers, Mohammed Nazifi and Bilkisu Ibrahim, at the Suleja Correctional Centre pending sentencing on January 29, after they were convicted for adultery.

The magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, ordered the remand after the convicts pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of adultery.

Lady who cheated on husband confesses. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Plea for Mercy

Both Nazifi, 30, and Bilkisu, 25, who reside in Gui village, Airport Road, Abuja, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Nazifi told the court that he was unaware of Bilikisu’s married status and pleaded with the complainant to forgive him and for the court to show him mercy.

The housewife corroborated Nazifi’s statement, admitting that she had consensual intercourse with him and did not disclose her marital status.

Statements from the Woman

“I am aware that under any custom, it is an offence to sleep with any man you are not married to. I practice Islam, I know it is an offence to sleep with another man when still married. I am still married to the complainant, and my youngest child is three years old. I plead with my husband to forgive me, and for the court to show me mercy,” Bilkisu said.

Prosecution's Case

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, informed the court that the complainant, Dayabe Abdullahi, reported the matter at the police Area Command, Gwagwalada, on January 16, 2025.

Yakubu stated that the convicts conspired to commit the act and both confessed to the crime in their statements.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 387 and 388 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Court

A Magistrate Court in Nigeria is a lower court that handles minor civil and criminal cases.

These courts are presided over by magistrates who have limited jurisdiction compared to higher courts.

Magistrate Courts are often the first point of contact for legal disputes and can deal with cases involving small claims, misdemeanours, preliminary hearings for serious offences, and other minor matters.

They play a crucial role in the Nigerian judicial system by providing accessible and efficient justice at the grassroots level.

Wife Deals with Cheating Husband

Legit.ng reported that a wife, @iamnatanix, has shared how she took revenge on her husband for cheating on her. In a video posted on TikTok, @iamnatanix did a voice-over narrating how she sold their mobile house while her estranged hubby was at work.

Not satisfied with that, @iamnatanix, who had been with him for 23 years, further changed her phone number to stop her estranged husband from reaching her. A part of the words layered on her TikTok video read: "...I sold the whole house while he was at work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng