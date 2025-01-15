Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Police operatives have recovered the corpse of an expatriate and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rivers State Cassava Project Limited, Gibson Reuben.

The deceased lost his life after his vehicle skidded off a bridge and plunged into the river underneath while trying to escape from kidnappers in Aleto in the Eleme local government area of Rivers state.

The police said the perpetrators must be fished and prosecuted Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

“The incident occurred on Monday, January 13, 2025, at about 2030hrs. at the Aleto Eleme Bridge, where unknown gunmen ambushed Reuben’s vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash into the river.”

According to The Punch, the expatriate’s remains was discovered on Tuesday, January 14.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the tragic incident.

Adepoju said the perpetrators must be fished and prosecuted for the death of Reuben.

The state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the expatriate’s security attaché escaped the gruesome attack.

The police spokesperson said Adepoju, who visited the scene of a gruesome attack vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Fortunately, the Mobile Police personnel accompanying Reuben managed to escape, but he and the Hilux Van were still submerged in the water."

Iringe-Koko made this known in a statement while confirming the recovery of the lifeless body of the Dutch national on Tuesday evening.”

“The search party’s efforts resulted in the recovery of the lifeless body of the expatriate, Mr. Gibson Reuben, and the White colour Toyota Hilux van. The recovery of the body and vehicle brings a somber end to the rescue efforts.”

Legit.ng recalls that gunmen abducted the director of Rivers Revenue Service, Aribibia Fubara, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The abductors stormed the area through the Okirika Waterfront in a speedboat and whisked Fubara away to an unknown location.

Fubara's family members are yet to be contacted by the kidnappers as of the time of filing this report on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Also, Legit.ng reported that police operatives arrested some young men for reportedly kidnapping victims through Facebook and WhatsApp.

The operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team arrested four kidnappers in Rivers state, Port Harcourt.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime of kidnapping, torturing, and robbing victims in the state.

Police neutralise notorious cultists, foil kidnapping attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State Police Command neutralised a notorious cultist and kidnapper, Gbarani Bume, a.k.a. Pelele, in Khana local government area.

Operatives disrupted an attempted kidnapping in Luawii Community, leading to a fierce gun battle that left Pelele fatally wounded, while his accomplices fled with injuries.

Recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and live ammunition, as police intensify efforts to apprehend the fleeing gang members.

