The Rivers State Police Command has neutralised a notorious cultist and kidnapper, Gbarani Bume, a.k.a. Pelele, in Khana Local Government Area

Operatives disrupted an attempted kidnapping in Luawii Community, leading to a fierce gun battle that left Pelele fatally wounded, while his accomplices fled with injuries

Recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and live ammunition, as police intensify efforts to apprehend the fleeing gang members

The Rivers State Police Command announced the neutralisation of a notorious kidnapper and cultist, Gbarani Bume, also known as Pelele, in the Luawii Community of Khana Local Government Area.

Bume, identified as a key member of the infamous Iceland cult group, had been involved in terrorising residents in the Beree/Tabaa axis of Khana LGA along with his gang.

The operation took place on November 15, 2024, as operatives of the Bori Division, acting on credible intelligence, disrupted an attempted kidnapping of a site engineer in the community.

Police Statement Details Incident

Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, confirmed the development in a statement released on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the police team encountered heavy resistance when the suspects opened fire upon their arrival.

The statement reads:

“The Rivers State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat crime, neutralising a notorious cultist and kidnapper, Gbarani Bume, a.k.a. Pelele, a native of Bere Community in Khana LGA.

“He was a member of the Iceland Cult Group, which has been terrorising the Beree/Tabaa axis of Khana LGA.

“On the 15th of November 2024, operatives from the Bori Division, acting on a tip-off, were mobilised to Luawii Community where Pelele and his gang were attempting to kidnap a site engineer.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, resulting in a fierce crossfire, during which Pelele was fatally wounded. His accomplices escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Items recovered from the suspect include one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 10 rounds of live ammunition.”

She added, “An investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the other fleeing gang members and bring them to justice.”

The police spokesperson noted that investigations are ongoing and assured the public that the Command is intensifying efforts to track down the remaining gang members.

