Boko Haram terrorists attacked Bamzir village in Borno State, killing two brothers and setting many houses and a church ablaze

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, leaving another resident injured and prompting local government officials to inspect the damage

This incident coincided with another deadly attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi State, highlighting ongoing security challenges

Boko Haram terrorists attacked Bamzir village in Whuntaku District, Chibok Local Government Area, early Sunday morning, killing two individuals and razing a church.

The attack occurred around 2:10 am, resulting in the deaths of two brothers, Josiah Pogu Pudza, an SS Two student, and Enoch Pogu Pudza.

Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Two Brothers, Set Many Houses Ablaze, Location Announced

Another resident, Esther Yohanna, sustained a bullet injury.

Incident Details

The terrorists set many houses ablaze, carted away food items and livestock, and destroyed the EYN LCC church auditorium, along with several houses and shops.

The two deceased individuals were buried early in the morning, with the chairman of Chibok LGA, Mustapha Madu, in attendance.

Madu condoled with the bereaved family and inspected the damage to the houses, shops, and church auditorium.

Broader Context

This incident coincided with another attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi State, where two telecom workers and a local resident were killed in Gumki village, Arewa Local Government Area.

The terrorists targeted the community while the victims were installing surveillance masks.

“On 10/01/2025 at about 2047hrs, suspected Lakurawa bandits invaded a construction site at Gumki village, Arewa LGA, a community between Nigeria and Niger Republic, where staff of Airtel communication Nigeria Ltd were installing a surveillance mask for the Nigeria Immigration Service,” police authorities in Borno said.

“As a result, four people lost their lives, one indigene and three staff of the Airtel company. On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani alongside the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, CIS Muhammad Bashir Lawali, swiftly mobilized to the scene, evacuated the corpses to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.”

Boko Haram in Nigeria

Boko Haram is a jihadist terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria, founded in 2002 by Mohammed Yusuf.

The group's official name is Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, which translates to "Group of the People of Sunnah for Dawah and Jihad." Boko Haram gained international notoriety for its violent insurgency, aiming to establish an Islamic state and enforce strict Sharia law.

The group has been responsible for numerous attacks, kidnappings, and bombings, causing widespread displacement and suffering in the region.

Boko Haram Kills Borno Village Head, Soldiers

Legit.ng reported that at least five people, including soldiers and village head, were killed when Boko Haram ambushed a military convoy in Marte local government area of Borno state on Monday night.

The ambush occurred near New Marte, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries. A security source confirmed that the overall chairman of the civilian taskforce in Marte was among the casualties.

Critically injured individuals were transported to Maiduguri for medical treatment, while those with minor injuries remained in New Marte.

