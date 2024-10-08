Five individuals, including two soldiers and the village head of Marte, were killed when Boko Haram ambushed a military convoy

The attack also claimed the life of the overall chairman of the civilian task force in Marte, with several others sustaining injuries

The ambushed convoy was returning from road repairs between New Marte and Dikwa, an area known for insurgent attacks, when the assault occurred

Marte, Borno state - At least five people, including soldiers and village head, were killed when Boko Haram ambushed a military convoy in Marte local government area of Borno state on Monday night.

The ambush occurred near New Marte, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries. A security source confirmed that the overall chairman of the civilian taskforce in Marte was among the casualties.

Boko Haram attacks Marte in Borno state Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

A source stated.

“Five people, including Mai Musinema (the village head), Mai Babashehu Mai Musinema, two soldiers, the overall chairman of the CJTF in Marte LGA, and two others lost their lives to the incident."

Critically injured individuals were transported to Maiduguri for medical treatment, while those with minor injuries remained in New Marte.

A top CJTF source explained:

“They started fixing some portions of the bad road between New Marte and Dikwa two days ago to enable smooth drive, because the area is known for attacks on motorists. They were returning when they came under a heavy attack by insurgents.”

"We lost two chairmen, including the overall chairman in Marte LGA and the chairman who coordinated New Marte.”

The deceased were buried according to Islamic rites in New Marte. Boko Haram attacks have continued to raise concerns in the Northern part of Nigeria.

In spite of measures taken by government, the group continues to launch attack on citizens and security agencies.

Bello Turji gives condition for peace

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Bello Turji, a notorious bandit kingpin in Zamfara, said peace would return to the state if the security agents and vigilante groups stop attacking and killing the Fulanis in Nigeria.

Turji stated this in a video released on Monday, September 30. In the video, Turji sat on a new motorcycle with a gun. Another gun was placed beside him.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng