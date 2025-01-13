Oyo government has taken fresh action against Olori Naomi Silekunola, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat and Mr Abdulahi Fasasi

Seyi Makinde's government has again dragged the trio to court and slammed them with murder and manslaughter charges

Ex-Queen Naomi, Agidigbo FM chairman Hamzat, and Principal Fasasi were charged with negligence and murder in the Ibadan funfair stampede that claimed 35 children’s lives

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Oyo state government led by Seyi Makinde has filed a fresh suit against Naomi Shilekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife; Hamzat Oriyomi, CEO of Agidigbo Radio; and Fasasi Abdullahi, principal of Islamic High School.

Following the Ibandan funfair tragedy, Oyo government slammed fresh charges against Queen Naomi, Oriyomi, and Fasasi. Photo credit: Agidigbo FM

Source: Facebook

Oyo files murder charges against Queen Naomi, others

The government filed fresh charges against the trio on Friday, January 10, 2025, before the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

In a charge sheet seen on Sunday, January 12, the government filed eight counts bordering on murder against the ex-queen and others over their alleged roles in a stampede that claimed the lives of 35 children.

The Oyo state government was listed as the complainant, while Silekunola, Hamzat and Babatunde were named as defendants.

The offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, CAP 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Oyo government accused the defendants of “conspiracy to commit a felony to with: murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to commit an offense to with: criminal negligence, and criminal negligence.”

The state also alleged that the defendants;

“Negligently omitted to provide adequate security, crowd control mechanisms, and medical facilities to prevent a stampede at a children’s funfair programme organised by you.”

In the charge sheet obtained by The Punch, the prosecution disclosed the names and details of 14 out of the 35 children who died the incident.

They include;

Musiliu Sofiat, female, 8 years; Lekan Salami, male, 7 years; Feyikemi Salam, female, 15 years; Olaniyan Joshua, male, 15 years; Laeef Muisi, male, 8 years; Opeyemi Ayomide, female, 4 years; Adebayo-Fatimah, female, 4 years; Adebayo-Abibat, female, 5 years; Adeyanju Taiwo, female, 8 years; Salaudeen Khalid, male, minor; Anjorin Faridat, female, 10 years; Nahaam Muisi, male, 13 years; and Babatunde Toheeb, male, 18 years.

Read more about Ibadan stampede here:

Queen Naomi's mum speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng