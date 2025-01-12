The NDLEA intercepted a 40ft trailer load of 2,217.6kg of skunk in Abuja, seizing vehicles and arresting suspects in a significant operation

In addition to this, major raids in Lagos and Kano led to the seizure of cocaine, cannabis, opioids, and the arrest of key suspects, including a traditional chief priest

The agency continues its War Against Drug Abuse with nationwide sensitization activities and commendations for their balanced approach to drug enforcement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a 40ft trailer load of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 2,217.6 kilograms at an abandoned fuel station in Kagini, Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The intelligence-led operation, which took place at 1:20am on Saturday, January 11, 2025, led to the seizure of the large illicit consignment, the trailer, six vehicles, and the arrest of a suspect, 42-year-old Isaac Monday Desmond.

NDLEA Gives Update on Number Arrests Made, Seized Items in Nationwide Operation

Source: Facebook

The consignment was loaded in Uzebba, Edo State, for distribution to Northern states.

Additional Raids and Seizures

In another raid in the FCT, NDLEA officers arrested two suspects, Anthony Nnamdi, 42, and Abba Ali, 27, at Nyanya, recovering 1.398kg of cocaine and a precursor substance used in preparing crack cocaine.

In Lagos, officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) recovered 20 wraps of cocaine weighing 330 grams from a cargo bound for Australia, concealed in face cream containers.

Major Codeine Syrup Seizure

A total of 338,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N1.19 billion were intercepted in two containers at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

The illicit consignments were discovered during joint examinations by NDLEA operatives, Customs, and other security agencies on January 9th and 10th, 2025.

Arrest of Traditional Chief Priest and Other Suspects

In Lagos, the traditional chief priest of the Igunuko shrine, Alpha Beach Ajah Lekki, Bariu Aliu (alias Malo), was arrested after a three-month manhunt.

He was the leader of a syndicate involved in the recovery of 2,760kg of skunk in October 2024. In Kano, NDLEA officers raided Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road, recovering 45 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.2kg and 40,800 pills of opioids, including tramadol, from suspect Habibu Ya'u, 23.

Ongoing War Against Drug Abuse

The NDLEA continues its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities across the country, including lectures at schools, worship centers, workplaces, and communities.

Recent activities include lectures at Ijaye Housing Estate Junior Secondary School in Lagos, sessions with surrendered Boko Haram members in Maiduguri, and advocacy visits to religious and community leaders.

Commendation from NDLEA Chairman

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers and men of DOGI, FCT, PHPC, Lagos, and Kano Commands for their operational successes.

He highlighted their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

Man Who Swallowed 74 Wraps of Hard Drugs Arrested

Legit.ng reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was arrested for attempting to smuggle 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine to Paris, France. Orizu, who was intercepted on December 22, 2024, during passenger clearance for Air France Flight 844, refused a body scan, citing medical reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng