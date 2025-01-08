Oyo state has opposed bail for three detainees, including former queen Naomi Shilekunola, over their roles in a deadly Ibadan Christmas stampede

Defence lawyers argue the detention is unconstitutional, citing health concerns and procedural errors under Nigeria’s criminal justice laws

Justice K.B. Olawoyin adjourns the ruling on bail applications to January 13, 2025, as the case garners widespread public attention

The Oyo State government has opposed bail applications filed by Naomi Shilekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife; Hamzat Oriyomi, CEO of Agidigbo Radio; and Fasasi Abdullahi, principal of Islamic High School, over their alleged roles in a stampede that claimed the lives of 35 children.

The tragic incident occurred during a Christmas Funfair in Ibadan, leading to their detention at the Nigerian Correctional Services facility in Agodi since December 24.

The trio has remained in custody through the festive period, including Christmas and New Year.

Defendants request for bail

During a hearing at High Court 8, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Tuesday, defence lawyers pleaded for their clients’ release on bail, citing procedural irregularities and health concerns.

However, the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, opposed the bail applications, arguing that the defendants had not presented compelling grounds for their release.

“The bail request of the applicants must not be granted by the court,” Aikomo stated, rejecting claims of persecution as baseless.

The defence team challenged the legality of the detention, highlighting the use of a “holding charge,” which they argued is not recognized under Nigeria’s Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Musibau Adetunmbi (SAN), counsel for Naomi Shilekunola, described the detention as unconstitutional, asserting that “any detention must be lawful, regardless of the allegations.”

Adekunle Sobaloju (SAN), representing Hamzat Oriyomi, also questioned the legality of the holding charge.

“It is an abuse of the suspects’ constitutional rights and not recognized in criminal law,” he said.

Waheed Olajide, counsel for principal Abdullahi, raised concerns about his client’s health, urging the court to grant bail for medical attention.

“No formal charges have been filed in a competent court, and the continued detention is unjust,” he argued.

Justice K.B. Olawoyin, presiding over the case, acknowledged the submissions from both parties and adjourned the ruling on the bail applications to Monday, January 13, 2025.

Oyo gov Makinde doubles down on prosecution

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has repeatedly reiterated in recent speeches that he will pursue the prosecution of the defendants to the very end despite mounting pleas from high-ranking members of the public.

Makinde said it doesn't matter whether other states, like Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, where similar incidents occurred, opted to prosecute the organisers or not, noting that Oyo would not back down in the quest to serve justice for any one found guilty of wrongdoing.

Queen Naomi's mum speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive

