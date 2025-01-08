Just like after Nathaniel Bassey, another Nigerian gospel singer Jumbo Aniebeit will be performing at an event in Washington, D.C, in honour of Donald Trump

Jumbo Aniebeit shared the exciting news, including the details about the event and its organisers

The gospel singer's post also stirred reactions from Nathaniel Bassey, other colleagues and supporters

It is another major victory for the Nigerian gospel music industry, as another singer, Jumbo Aniebeit, is set to perform at an event in honour of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Recall that pastor and singer Nathaniel Bassey made headlines after reports emerged that he was invited to minister at Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

The non-governmental and non-political event, hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner, will take place before Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration.

Details about Jumbo Aniebeit's performance

According to the flyer shared by the gospel singer, he will perform at the World Leaders Peace and Harmony Inaugural Ball and the US African and Caribbean Economic and Sustainable Development Summit from January 20 to 21.

The event hosted by the African and Caribbean International Leadership Conference in commemoration of Trump's inauguration as the president of the United States will take place at the Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Sharing the flyer on his page, an excited Jumbo Aniebeit wrote in a caption:

"Blessed to be ministering at the world leaders' presidential' inaugural ball."

See Jumbo Aniebeit's post announcing his ministration at a presidential inaugural ball in honour of Donald Trump below:

Jumbo Aniebeit, who plays the trumpet like Nathaniel Bassey, is known for his songs Running, Onyeoma, Okaka, Fabulous Father, and Incredible God, among others.

Nathaniel Bassey, others congratulate Jumbo Aniebeit

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

nathanielblow:

"Let’s go! Let the trumpet sound."

officialpchidy:

"Wonderful! More & Mega of God's Grace Mercies and Glory as you go and Always in Jesus Name Amen! @jumboane."

iamisraelodebode:

"Hallelujah, brother! 🎺 Release the sound- let the floodgates of Heaven open! The ‘sound’ precedes the ‘Move’"

gsticks123:

"Thank you JESUS 🙏 my brother I’m so happy for you. And God bless you more and more."

darejustified:

"Glory to God almighty Congratulations Man of God Sir."

dammy_citizen_of_heaven:

"May JESUS be seen as you minister my dear brother."

shola_iyiola:

"This is fulfillment of scripture! You will stand before kings bro…Let’s go! "

jidejazz:

"Why are trumpeters' the only one invited. Or are we close to rapture?"

ajjoke:

"Sebi I told you….more wins in Jesus name….higher we go."

